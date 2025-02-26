Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,598 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
