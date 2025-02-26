GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Financial Analysis

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and GAINSCO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.30 billion 0.81 $258.73 million $4.47 4.12 GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats GAINSCO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

