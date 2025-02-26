Rick C. Jackson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,917. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

