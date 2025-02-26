HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for XENE Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

XENE stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 707,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

