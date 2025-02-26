Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.