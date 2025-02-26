Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $503.01 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

