Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $38,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Five Below by 1,094.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 2.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.