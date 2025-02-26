Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,500 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 318,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

