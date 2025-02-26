IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,936,000 after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

