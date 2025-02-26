iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.