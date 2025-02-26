JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,307 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

