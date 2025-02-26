Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 260,130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 273,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.