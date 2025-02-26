Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,154. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

