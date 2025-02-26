Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

MSI traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.84. 66,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,839. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $326.22 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

