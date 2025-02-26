Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,252,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,999,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

