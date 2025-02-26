Sabal Trust CO Sells 32,734 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,734 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

