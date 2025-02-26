Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Intevac Price Performance

Intevac stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 221,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,448. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Get Intevac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVAC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

