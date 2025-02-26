Tristel (LON:TSTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%.
Tristel Trading Up 2.2 %
TSTL stock traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 359.70 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 68,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,413. The stock has a market cap of £171.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 572.50 ($7.26).
Tristel Company Profile
