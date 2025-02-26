American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83, Briefing.com reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $10.31 to $10.50 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,228. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01. American Tower has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.