Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 25,033 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after acquiring an additional 413,646 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 325,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.0 %

Genpact stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.