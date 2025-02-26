American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $311,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.