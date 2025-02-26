FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.