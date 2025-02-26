FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 124.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $22,306,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 341,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.7 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.