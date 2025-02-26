Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $642,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 108,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb stock opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

