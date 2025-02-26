Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

