Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

