Amalgamated Bank Has $11.51 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AZO opened at $3,421.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,708.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3,484.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,324.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3,211.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

