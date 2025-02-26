Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

