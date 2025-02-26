Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

