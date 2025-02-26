Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $67.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

