Multichain (MULTI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $497,655.37

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 120.6% higher against the US dollar. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $497,655.37 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) on Ethereum was a protocol for cross-chain interoperability, originally launched as Anyswap in July 2020. It facilitated secure asset transfers across blockchain networks through a Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) network. With services including bridging, routing, cross-chain messaging, and NFT support, MULTI served as a governance token within the ecosystem. In 2023, the project faced critical disruptions: CEO Zhao Jun was reportedly arrested in China, leading to infrastructure issues, and a subsequent security exploit resulted in the unauthorised transfer of $126 million. The protocol was shut down in July 2023, leaving the Ethereum-based MULTI token as a historical asset without active functionality.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.