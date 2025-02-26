National Bank Financial Forecasts MTAL Q2 Earnings

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $190,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

