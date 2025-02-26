Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 50,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.