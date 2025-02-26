Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.