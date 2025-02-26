Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 14,706 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 1.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $70,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
