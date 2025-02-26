Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,982 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

