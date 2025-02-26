Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth $2,293,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

