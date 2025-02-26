Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

