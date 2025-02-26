Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:BJUN opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

