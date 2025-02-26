Seth D. Krauss Sells 13,280 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,513.48. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

