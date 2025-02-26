Sidoti Csr Estimates Balchem’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

