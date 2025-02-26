Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.23 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,633,432 shares.

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of £21.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.02.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current year.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.33%.

In other news, insider Johanna Rager bought 570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($28,897.34). Also, insider Brian Raven purchased 1,139,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £45,560 ($57,743.98). Insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

