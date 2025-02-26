Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %

TSLA opened at $302.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

