Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $115,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $9,043,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

