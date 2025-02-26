Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $22.23 on Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $170.63 million and $76.89 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $22.23 or 0.00025597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,674,365 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,630,903.34944775. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 21.97922639 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1196 active market(s) with $95,917,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

