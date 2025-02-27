Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.130-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 145.16%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

