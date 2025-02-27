OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OACP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $23.65.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
