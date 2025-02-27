OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OACP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

