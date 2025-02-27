Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.49.

About Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

