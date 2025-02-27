Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:TPLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.49.
About Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a support level?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.