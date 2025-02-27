Best Leisure Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, NetEase, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that earn their revenues from providing recreational, entertainment, or lifestyle services, such as hotels, travel, restaurants, and theme parks. These stocks tend to be sensitive to consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, as demand for leisure activities often fluctuates based on the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 7,058,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,664. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.81. 1,307,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,501. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 681,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,148. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 1,805,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,883. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

