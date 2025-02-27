Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

