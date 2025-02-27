Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
Power Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.